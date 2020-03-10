Late Notices
Larry S. Bowman
Larry Steven Bowman, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
For more information, please visit:
Helen L. Pitts
BRAYMER, Mo. Helen Louise Pitts, 84, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15, 2020, Braymer Methodist Church. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
For more information, please visit: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Charlotte Prater
SAVANNAH, Mo. Charlotte Prater, 98, Savannah, passed away Sunday March 8, 2020, at LaVerna Village, in Savannah.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.
Visitation and family receiving hours: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.
Donald L. Root
Donald Lee Root, 96, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
For more information, please visit:
Carol R. Williams
COLCORD, Okla. Carol Renee Williams, 70 of Colcord, formerly of Gower, Missouri, passed away March 7, 2020.
Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to funeral.
Funeral service: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.