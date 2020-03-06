Late Notices

Roy L. Davison

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Roy Lee Davison, 64, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit:

www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Ryan S. Myers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Ryan Scott Myers, 48, Kansas City, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

For more information, please visit:

www.meierhoffer.com