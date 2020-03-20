Late Notices
Viktor Bejan
CAMERON, MO. Viktor Bejan, 70, passed away March 19, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements: Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
For more information, please visit:
Margaret L. Mason
BETHANY, Mo. Margaret L. Mason, 84, Bethany, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Hilda "Sunshine" Scoggins
EASTON, Mo. Hilda "Sunshine" Scoggins, 89, Easton, passed away March 18, 2020.
Memorial service and inurnment at a later date.
Per her wishes, Mrs. Scoggins will be cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Jack J. Swope
Jack J. Swope, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Topeka, Kansas.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Sharry L. Thompson
Sharry L. Thompson, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Private services will be held 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, please visit:
Lyle Warford
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Lyle Warford, 84, Pattonsburg, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private graveside services will be held Monday, March 23, 2020, in Pattonsburg
Friends may call to pay their respects to Lyle from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.
There is no scheduled family visitation.
For more information, please visit:
www.robersonfunerlhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.