Late Notices

Viktor Bejan

CAMERON, MO. Viktor Bejan, 70, passed away March 19, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements: Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

For more information, please visit:

www.polandthompson.com

Margaret L. Mason

BETHANY, Mo. Margaret L. Mason, 84, Bethany, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Hilda "Sunshine" Scoggins

EASTON, Mo. Hilda "Sunshine" Scoggins, 89, Easton, passed away March 18, 2020.

Memorial service and inurnment at a later date.

Per her wishes, Mrs. Scoggins will be cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Jack J. Swope

Jack J. Swope, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Topeka, Kansas.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Sharry L. Thompson

Sharry L. Thompson, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Private services will be held 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, please visit:

www.meierhoffer.com

Lyle Warford

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Lyle Warford, 84, Pattonsburg, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private graveside services will be held Monday, March 23, 2020, in Pattonsburg

Friends may call to pay their respects to Lyle from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

For more information, please visit:

www.robersonfunerlhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.