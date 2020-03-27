Late Notices

Paula Bally

Paula Bally, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, at Mosaic Life Care.

Private funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Open visitation: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, at Rupp Funeral Home.

For more information, please visit:

www.ruppfuneral.com

Larry L. Barnett

Larry L. Barnett, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Campbell Cam Collins

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Campbell Cam Collins 73 of Plattsburg, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

Arrangements: pending, Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.

Shirley A. Lutz

EASTON, Mo. Shirley A. Lutz, 85, Easton, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Maxine E. Murray

ROCK PORT, Mo. Maxine Eddy Murray, 94, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.

All services: pending, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

For more information, please visit:

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Jeanette Richey

Jeanette Richey, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away March 26, 2020.

Friends may call Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Family funeral services: 2 p.m. Monday, with livestream for public 2 p.m. Monday.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

Gregory E. Scotty Scott

Gregory E. Scotty Scott, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

For more information, please visit:

www.meierhoffer.com

Raymond Shuman Jr.

HAMILTON, Mo. Raymond "Ray" Shuman Jr., 65, Hamilton, passed March 20, 2020.

A private family-only graveside service will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, southeast of Hamilton.

Friends may call noon to 5 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

For more information, please visit:

www.bramfuneralservices.com

Jannetta Sutton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Jannetta Sutton, 66, of Kansas City, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the home of her daughter, in Plattsburg, Missouri.

Arrangements: pending, Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.