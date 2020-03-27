Late Notices
Paula Bally
Paula Bally, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, at Mosaic Life Care.
Private funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Open visitation: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, at Rupp Funeral Home.
For more information, please visit:
Larry L. Barnett
Larry L. Barnett, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Campbell Cam Collins
PLATTSBURG, Mo. Campbell Cam Collins 73 of Plattsburg, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Arrangements: pending, Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.
Shirley A. Lutz
EASTON, Mo. Shirley A. Lutz, 85, Easton, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Maxine E. Murray
ROCK PORT, Mo. Maxine Eddy Murray, 94, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.
All services: pending, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
For more information, please visit:
Jeanette Richey
Jeanette Richey, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away March 26, 2020.
Friends may call Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Family funeral services: 2 p.m. Monday, with livestream for public 2 p.m. Monday.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.
Gregory E. Scotty Scott
Gregory E. Scotty Scott, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
For more information, please visit:
Raymond Shuman Jr.
HAMILTON, Mo. Raymond "Ray" Shuman Jr., 65, Hamilton, passed March 20, 2020.
A private family-only graveside service will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, southeast of Hamilton.
Friends may call noon to 5 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
For more information, please visit:
Jannetta Sutton
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Jannetta Sutton, 66, of Kansas City, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the home of her daughter, in Plattsburg, Missouri.
Arrangements: pending, Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.