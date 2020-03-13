Late Notices

Wallace J. Biellier

CAMERON, Mo. Wallace Joe Biellier, 92, of Cameron, passed away March 12, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date, in Republic, Missouri.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Merry P. Bray

ROCK PORT, Mo. Merry P. Bray, 83, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.

Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

For more information, please visit:

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Ellis M. Cline

Ellis M. Cline, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home, in Cameron, Missouri.

Graveside service and interment: 11 a.m. Monday, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sidney C. Dowling

BETHANY, Mo. Sidney C. Dowling, 58, Bethany, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Sidney has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

There are no scheduled services.

For more information, please visit:

www.robersonfunerlhome.com

Barbara A. Thurman

UNION, Mo. Barbara A. Thurman, 83, Union, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sojourn at Savannah Avenue Church.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

For more information, please visit:

www.meierhoffer.com

Robert B. Wilson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Robert B. Wilson, 91, Kansas City, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

For more information, please visit:

www.meierhoffer.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.