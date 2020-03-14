Late Notices
Randa Banker
Randa "Randi" Banker, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away March 13, 2020, at a Kansas City Hospital.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
David M. Hart
COLUMBIA, Mo. David M. Hart, 78, Columbia, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Teresa L. Hickok
ROCK PORT, Mo. Teresa L. Hickok, 63, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home, in Rock Port.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Watson Baptist Church, Watson, Missouri.
Kenneth Kretzer
SAVANNAH, Mo. Kenneth Kretzer, 78, of Savannah, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in St. Joseph. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Gladys A. Jahnke
POWHATTAN, Kan. Gladys A. Jahnke, 85, of rural Powhattan, died March 13, 2020, at the North Pines of Hiawatha.
William Stucker
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. William Bill Stucker, 97, died Friday, March 13, 2020.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Helen C. Swafford
CAMERON, Mo. Helen Catherine Swafford, 73, passed away March 13, 2020, at her home, in Cameron.
Services: pending.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
