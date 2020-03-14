Late Notices

Randa Banker

Randa "Randi" Banker, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away March 13, 2020, at a Kansas City Hospital.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

David M. Hart

COLUMBIA, Mo. David M. Hart, 78, Columbia, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

For more information, please visit:

www.meierhoffer.com

Teresa L. Hickok

ROCK PORT, Mo. Teresa L. Hickok, 63, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home, in Rock Port.

Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Watson Baptist Church, Watson, Missouri.

For more information, please visit:

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Kenneth Kretzer

SAVANNAH, Mo. Kenneth Kretzer, 78, of Savannah, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in St. Joseph. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Rupp Funeral Home.

For more information, please visit:

www.ruppfuneral.com

Gladys A. Jahnke

POWHATTAN, Kan. Gladys A. Jahnke, 85, of rural Powhattan, died March 13, 2020, at the North Pines of Hiawatha.

For more information, please visit:

www.chapeloaksfuneralhome

William Stucker

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. William Bill Stucker, 97, died Friday, March 13, 2020.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit:

www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com

Helen C. Swafford

CAMERON, Mo. Helen Catherine Swafford, 73, passed away March 13, 2020, at her home, in Cameron.

Services: pending.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For more information, please visit:

www.polandthompson.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.