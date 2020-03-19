Late Notices

George J. Gieringer III

EDGERTON, Mo. George John Gieringer III, 69, of Edgerton, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Due to the coronavirus, there will be no public family visitation.

The funeral home will be open from 2 to 7 p.m., to view and sign the register book.

Private services will be held.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton.

James R. Hill

ALBANY, Mo. James R. Hill, 43, of Albany, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.

Memorial visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

For more information, please visit:

www.robersonpolleychapel.com

Jeffery L. McElroy Sr.

CAMERON, Mo. Jeffery Lynn McElroy Sr., passed away March 16, 2020.

Services: pending.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For more information, please visit:

www.polandthompson.com

Joyce Walker

Joyce Walker, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away March 18, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Rupp Funeral Home.

Dennis F. Welty

ALBANY, Mo. Dennis Foster Welty, 62, Albany, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Private family funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Open visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

For more information, please visit:

www.robersonfunerlhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.