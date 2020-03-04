Late Notices
Autumn Cockriel
Autumn Cockriel, 39, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Joseph.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Jean K. McGrath
OSCEOLA, Iowa Jean K. McGrath, 87, died March 2, 2020.
Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe
Roxy Musser
GOWER, Mo. Roxy Musser, 88, of Gower, passed away, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home.
Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation following until 8 p.m.
Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Easton, Missouri.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
William C. Palmer
SMITHVILLE, Mo. Bill Palmer, 69, of Smithville, formerly of historic Northeast Kansas City, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Memorial service: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 20202,
Visitation: 5 to 6, prior to the service at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Beverly Porter
SAVANNAH, Mo. Beverly Porter, 87, Savannah, passed away Monday, March 2nd, 2020, at Shady Lawn, in Savannah.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.
Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.
Paul Wiley
RIDGEWAY, Mo. Paul Wiley, 58, Ridgeway, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Prairie Chapel Church, Bethany, Missouri.
