Late Notices

Autumn Cockriel

Autumn Cockriel, 39, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Joseph.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

For more information, please visit:

www.ruppfuneral.com

Jean K. McGrath

OSCEOLA, Iowa Jean K. McGrath, 87, died March 2, 2020.

Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe

For more information, please visit:

www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com

Roxy Musser

GOWER, Mo. Roxy Musser, 88, of Gower, passed away, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home.

Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation following until 8 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Easton, Missouri.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

William C. Palmer

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Bill Palmer, 69, of Smithville, formerly of historic Northeast Kansas City, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Memorial service: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 20202,

Visitation: 5 to 6, prior to the service at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Beverly Porter

SAVANNAH, Mo. Beverly Porter, 87, Savannah, passed away Monday, March 2nd, 2020, at Shady Lawn, in Savannah.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.

Paul Wiley

RIDGEWAY, Mo. Paul Wiley, 58, Ridgeway, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Prairie Chapel Church, Bethany, Missouri.

For more information, please visit:

www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.