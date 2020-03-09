Late Notices

Joshua Q. Eckerson

BETHANY, Mo. Joshua Quinn Eckerson 45, of Bethany, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Josh will be cremated following the service.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the church.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Evelyn R. McLaughlin

Evelyn Ruth McLaughlin 76, of St. Joseph, passed away March 7, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

Donna D. Miller

Donna D. Miller, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Services are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Robert J. Pollard

Robert Joseph Pollard, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away March 7, 2020.

Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Funeral services: 3 p.m. Thursday, Rupp Funeral Home.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

Carolyn Saunders

TROY, Kan. Carolyn Saunders, 77, of rural Troy, with family by her side, passed from this life to her heavenly life, March 7, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Center, in St. Joseph.

Arrangements are pending with Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Highland, Kansas.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.