Late Notices

Bonnie M. Brown

Bonnie Margaret Brown, passed away March 7, 2021. Graveside Services and Interment 1 p.m. Thursday, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Robert D. Cashatt

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Robert "Bob" Duane Cashatt, age 66, passed away March 7, 2021. Cremation under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville. Celebration of Life Services will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Beverly E. Compton

Beverly E. Compton, 82, St. Joseph, passed away March 8, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Craig Corbet

HIAWATHA, Kan. Hiawatha native Craig Corbet, 68, longtime Iola, Kansas, resident, died on March 1, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com For obituary/service information

Terry L. Dolan

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Terry Lee Dolan, 79, passed away March 7, 2021. Mass: March 12, 2021, 11 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Ernest A. Marti

Ernest Ernie A. Marti, 80, St. Joseph, passed away March 7, Rosary will be recited at noon Monday, visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, funeral service and public live stream 2 p.m. Monday, Rupp Funeral Home. Internment Mount Olivet Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com

Jane M. Stahl

MORRILL, Kan. - Jane M. Stahl, 61, of Morrill, Kansas, died March 5, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome

For obituary/service information

Catherine H. Zug

EASTON, Mo. - Catherine H. Zug, 68, Easton, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.