Late Notices
Gilbert Bomar
Gilbert Bomar, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Janet L. Hansen
Janet Lee Hansen, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at local hospital.
Prayer Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Inurnment will follow, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Mary Beth Kerns
Mary Beth Kerns, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Clyde Weeks
Clyde Weeks, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Scott C. Wentz
TOPEKA, Kan. Scott C. Wentz, 60, Topeka, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, Mr. Wentz was a member of Kansas Cremation Services.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.