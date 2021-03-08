Late Notices

Gilbert Bomar

Gilbert Bomar, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Janet L. Hansen

Janet Lee Hansen, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at local hospital.

Prayer Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Inurnment will follow, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mary Beth Kerns

Mary Beth Kerns, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Clyde Weeks

Clyde Weeks, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Scott C. Wentz

TOPEKA, Kan. Scott C. Wentz, 60, Topeka, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, Mr. Wentz was a member of Kansas Cremation Services.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.