Late Notices

David Caselman

KIDDER, Mo. David Caselman, 65, Kidder, formerly of Trenton, passed on March 2. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. A celebration of life service to be determined for a future date. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Mary L. Gentry

POLO, Mo. Mary L. Gentry, age 99, of Polo, MISSOURI, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. Arr: Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo.

Steven M. Graves

FAUCETT, Mo. Steven M. Graves 64, of Faucett, Missouri passed away Thursday March 4, 2021. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8pm Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, A Celebration of life will be 11:00 am Tuesday, at the Journey Baptist Church. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Herman ODell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Herman JR ODell, 65, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Dolly E. Richardson

WINSTON, Mo. Dolly Elizabeth (Gentry) Richardson, 90 of Cameron, Missouri, passed away March 4, 2021. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial, Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri. For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Robert Sale

Robert "Bob" Sale, 94 of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at our chapel. Interment at Memorial Park.

James E. Twombly

WHITE CLOUD, Kan. James Edward Jim Twombly, 69, of White Cloud, died March 3, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.