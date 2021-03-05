Late Notices

Virgil Stevens

BLYTHEDALE, Mo. Virgil LeRoy Stevens, 87, Blythedale, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 8 at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, Missouri. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Charlotte R. Wells

Charlotte Rose Wells, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Ms. Wells has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday at Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.