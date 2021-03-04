Late Notices

Robert J. Baker

Robert J. Baker 91, St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Charles Bennett

TINA, Mo. Charles Lowell Bennett, 98, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Graveside services: Saturday, March 6, 2021, 10 a.m., Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Tina.

Hamilton Henderson

Hamilton (Ham) Henderson, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

UVerna Frye Lorenz

FALLS CITY, Neb. UVerna Frye Lorenz, 103, of Falls City, Nebraska, formerly of Reserve, Kansas, died Feb. 23, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service information.

Petty Officer 1st Class John M. Miller

NEW ORLEANS, La.Petty Officer 1st Class John Michael Miller - age 39 of New Orleans, Louisianna, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Arr Stith Funeral Home, Jamesport.

Minda M. Miller

Minda Michelle Miller, 25, St Joseph, passed away Monday March 1, 2021. Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

John T. Smith

DEKALB, Mo. John Thomas Smith 89, of De Kalb, Missouri passed away March 2, 2021; Viewing and register book available from 1-5 pm Friday at the Rupp funeral Home, Graveside services 3 pm Saturday, Union Cemetery, with military honors. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Richard D. Vance

TARKIO, Mo. Richard Daniel Vance, 84, Tarkio, passed away March 2, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com.

Thomas S. Williams

HIAWATHA, Kan. Thomas Samuel Sam Williams, longtime area auctioneer, died March 2, 2021. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/ service information.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.