Late Notices
Gerald H. Avery
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Gerald Howard Avery, 82, passed away March 29, 2021. Funeral services: April 2, 2021, 1:30 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Lewis G. Cunningham
Lewis Gene Cunningham, 68, St. Joseph, passed away March 29, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Viola M. Ellison
Viola M. Ellison, 91, St. Joseph, passed away March 30, 2021. Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Inurnment St. Johns Cemetery, Amazonia, Missouri, at a later date. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.
Gregory J. Zwick
NEWTON, Iowa Gregory Jayson Zwick, 47, Newton, Iowa, passed away March 28, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.