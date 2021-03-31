Late Notices

Gerald H. Avery

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Gerald Howard Avery, 82, passed away March 29, 2021. Funeral services: April 2, 2021, 1:30 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Lewis G. Cunningham

Lewis Gene Cunningham, 68, St. Joseph, passed away March 29, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Viola M. Ellison

Viola M. Ellison, 91, St. Joseph, passed away March 30, 2021. Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Inurnment St. Johns Cemetery, Amazonia, Missouri, at a later date. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Gregory J. Zwick

NEWTON, Iowa Gregory Jayson Zwick, 47, Newton, Iowa, passed away March 28, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.