Late Notices
Terry Cline
Terry Cline, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away March 30, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Donna K. Degase
CLARINDA, Iowa Donna Karyl Degase, 73, of Clarinda, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home.
Private family graveside services: will be held under the care of Price Funeral Home on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, in Maryville.
A register book will be available to sign from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
For more information, please visit:
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com
Shirley Lawyer
Shirley Lawyer, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday March 29, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
David L. Moyer
David Louis Moyer, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.