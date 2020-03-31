Late Notices

Terry Cline

Terry Cline, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away March 30, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Donna K. Degase

CLARINDA, Iowa Donna Karyl Degase, 73, of Clarinda, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home.

Private family graveside services: will be held under the care of Price Funeral Home on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, in Maryville.

A register book will be available to sign from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the funeral home.

For more information, please visit:

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

Shirley Lawyer

Shirley Lawyer, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday March 29, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

David L. Moyer

David Louis Moyer, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.