Late Notices
Esther A. Ocejo Scheerer
Esther Ann Ocejo Scheerer, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
J.B. Rutherford
ALBANY, Mo. J.B. Rutherford, 83, Albany, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021.
J.B. has been cremated, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, Missouri.
Memorial Services and Inurnment will be held at a later date.
More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Homer G. Ulmer
HOPKINS, Mo. Homer G. Ulmer, 92, of Hopkins, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center.
Private Family Services: Friday, April 2, under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Burial: Hopkins Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Price Funeral Home.
More information at: www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
