Late Notices

Esther A. Ocejo Scheerer

Esther Ann Ocejo Scheerer, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

J.B. Rutherford

ALBANY, Mo. J.B. Rutherford, 83, Albany, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021.

J.B. has been cremated, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, Missouri.

Memorial Services and Inurnment will be held at a later date.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Homer G. Ulmer

HOPKINS, Mo. Homer G. Ulmer, 92, of Hopkins, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center.

Private Family Services: Friday, April 2, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Burial: Hopkins Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Price Funeral Home.

More information at: www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.