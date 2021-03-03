Late Notices

Carmen R. Boley

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Carmen Rosita Boley, 96, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Private Family Service: Friday, March 5, 2021, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Donald L. Gill

STEWARTSILLE, Mo. Donald Lee Gill, Sr., 91, of Stewartsville passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Funeral services: Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10AM at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville. Full Military Honors to follow at St Joseph Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville. Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Wilda A. Rottmann

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Wilda Ann Rottmann, 94, died Monday, March 1, 2021. Graveside Service: Friday, March 5, 2021, 2:00 p.m., Botts Cemetery, Meadville. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

