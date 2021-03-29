Late Notices

Carl J. Bullock

AMAZONIA, Mo. Carl Joseph Bullock, 88, of Amazonia, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Diversicare, in St. Joseph.

Visitation and family receiving time: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, Missouri.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.

Burial: Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.

Doris M. Post

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Doris Margaret Post, 98, died Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.