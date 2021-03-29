Late Notices
Carl J. Bullock
AMAZONIA, Mo. Carl Joseph Bullock, 88, of Amazonia, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Diversicare, in St. Joseph.
Visitation and family receiving time: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, Missouri.
Funeral services: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.
Burial: Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.
Doris M. Post
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Doris Margaret Post, 98, died Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.