Wendal H. Kerns
HALE, Mo. Wendal Howard Kerns, 84, died Friday, March 26, 2021.
Services: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.
Gary E. Moulin
GILMAN CITY, Mo. Gary Edward Moulin, 79, Gilman City, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his home.
Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church, Gilman City, MO. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
