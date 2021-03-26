Late Notices
Richard L. Beaver
Richard Lewis Beaver 83, of St. Joseph, passed away March 24, 2021; Rosary 5:30 Tuesday April 6, 2021, Mass: St. James Catholic Church 10 a.m. April 7, 2021, arrangements the Rupp Funeral Home.
Eugene L. Browning, Sr.
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Eugene Leroy Browning, Sr., 84, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away March 25, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lana Kaye Bywaters
Lana Kaye Bywaters, 60, St. Joseph, passed away March 24, 2021. Private Farewell Services and Public Livestream 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Inurnment, Camden Point Cemetery.
Linda L. Lemley
Linda Lucille Lemley 60, of St. Joseph, passed away March 24, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Bradley E. Proffer, Sr.
CAMERON, MO. Bradley Eugene Proffer, Sr., 69, Cameron, passed away March 25, 2021. Memorial Service: 11 a.m. March 27, 2021, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Eva Rivera
Eva "Tinker" Rivera 54, of St. Joseph, passed away March 24, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Elizabeth M. Smith
TARKIO, Mo. Elizabeth M. Betty Smith, 77, Tarkio, passed away March 24, 2021. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., March 29, 2021, First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation: 10 a.m., March 28, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Arrangements: Davin Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
