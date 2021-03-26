Late Notices

Richard L. Beaver

Richard Lewis Beaver 83, of St. Joseph, passed away March 24, 2021; Rosary 5:30 Tuesday April 6, 2021, Mass: St. James Catholic Church 10 a.m. April 7, 2021, arrangements the Rupp Funeral Home.

Eugene L. Browning, Sr.

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Eugene Leroy Browning, Sr., 84, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away March 25, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lana Kaye Bywaters

Lana Kaye Bywaters, 60, St. Joseph, passed away March 24, 2021. Private Farewell Services and Public Livestream 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Inurnment, Camden Point Cemetery.

Linda L. Lemley

Linda Lucille Lemley 60, of St. Joseph, passed away March 24, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Bradley E. Proffer, Sr.

CAMERON, MO. Bradley Eugene Proffer, Sr., 69, Cameron, passed away March 25, 2021. Memorial Service: 11 a.m. March 27, 2021, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Eva Rivera

Eva "Tinker" Rivera 54, of St. Joseph, passed away March 24, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Elizabeth M. Smith

TARKIO, Mo. Elizabeth M. Betty Smith, 77, Tarkio, passed away March 24, 2021. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., March 29, 2021, First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation: 10 a.m., March 28, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Arrangements: Davin Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.