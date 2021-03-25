Late Notices
Amber Sue Baggio
Amber Sue Baggio 27, of Saint Joseph, passed away March 23, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Grace P. Elam
Grace P. Elam, 84, of St Joseph, passed away March 22, 2021. Visitation and family a receiving hour will be held 9 to 10 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., March 26, 2021 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will Be in Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
