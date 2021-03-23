Late Notices

Bessie C. Hainline

MARYVILLE, Mo. Bessie Caroline Hainline, 90, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on March 21, 2021. Services 10:30 am March 24, at Price Funeral Home in Maryville, Missouri. Burial Elmo Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

Patricia Ann Hensley

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Patricia Ann Hensley, 84, passed away March 21, 2021. Service: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 10:30 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

William A. Linebaugh

William A. Bill Linebaugh, 93, of Pickering, Missouri, passed away March 21, 2021. Graveside Services 3pm March 24, at the White Oak Cemetery in Pickering, under the care of Price Funeral Home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.