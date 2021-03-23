Late Notices
Bessie C. Hainline
MARYVILLE, Mo. Bessie Caroline Hainline, 90, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on March 21, 2021. Services 10:30 am March 24, at Price Funeral Home in Maryville, Missouri. Burial Elmo Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com
Patricia Ann Hensley
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Patricia Ann Hensley, 84, passed away March 21, 2021. Service: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 10:30 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
William A. Linebaugh
William A. Bill Linebaugh, 93, of Pickering, Missouri, passed away March 21, 2021. Graveside Services 3pm March 24, at the White Oak Cemetery in Pickering, under the care of Price Funeral Home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.