Late Notices

Mildred Charlene Churchill

Mildred Charlene Churchill, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Virginia E. Glass

Virginia E. Glass, 103, of St. Joseph, died March 18, 2021.

Arrangements: pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Edwina M. Remond

ROBINSON, Kan. Edwina Mary Remond, 71, of rural Robinson, died unexpectedly, March 12, 2021, at her home.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.