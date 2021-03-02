Late Notices

Kregg Lee Buntin

STANBERRY, Mo. Kregg Lee Buntin, 68, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)

Rita Rae Darr

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Rita Rae Darr, 65, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Funeral service: Thursday, March 4, 2021, 1:00 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Clifton Eugene Karl, Jr.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Clifton Eugene Karl, Jr., 60, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Clifton has been cremated under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time. Online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Melinda S. Marriott

LONGS, South Carolina Melinda Sue Mendi (Ashworth) Marriott, 55, of Longs, South Carolina, formerly of Troy, Kansas, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 in Little River, South Carolina. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m.. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the First Christian Church, Troy. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church. Full obituary in Thursdays edition. Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy in charge of arrangements.

Bradley John Wysling

Bradley John Wysling, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.