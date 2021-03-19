Late Notices

Mark W. Blakley

RUSHVILLE, Mo. Mark W. Blakley, 56, Rushville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sunday, Reece Nichols Office, 3827 Beck Rd. St. Joseph, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Marcus E. Newkirk

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Marcus Eugene Newkirk, 91, passed away March 17, 2021. Graveside Services will be at a later date under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Marvin I. Rosenbohm

ROCK PORT, Mo. Marvin I. Rosenbohm, 79, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. Memorial Service: 2 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021, prior to service. Open visitation begins 9 a.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.www.minterfuneralchapels.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.