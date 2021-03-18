Late Notices

Jerry L. Anderson

Jerry L. Anderson, 79, St. Joseph, passed away March 16, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Robert McMurray

Robert Bob McMurray, 83, St. Joseph, passed away March 16, 2021. Farewell Services 3 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Neva R. Sager

Neva Rose (Farmer) Sager, 100, of St. Joseph, passed away March 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Carrol Voltmer

Robert "Carrol" Voltmer 72 of St. Joseph passed away March 16, 2021. The family will receive friends noon to 1 p.m. Monday, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m.,. Interment; IOOF Cemetery in Craig, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Helen L. Washington

Helen L. Washington, 73, St. Joseph, March 17, 2021, arrangements are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, St. Joseph.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.