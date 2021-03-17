Late Notices
Sheldon L. Smith
Sheldon "Butch" Lee Smith 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. Mr. Smith will be cremated under the care and direction of Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled services at this time.
Jessie Wilson
Jessie "Jean" Wilson 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
