Late Notices
Stephen K. Cook
Stephen K. Cook, 49 of St. Joseph, passed away March 12, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Dale W. Fuller
HOLT, Mo. Dale W. Fuller, age 89, of Holt, Missouri, passed away March 13th, 2021. Arr: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop, Missouri.
Omar S. Gorham
BRAYMER, Mo. Omar Sterling Gorham, 88, died March 15, 2021. Service: March 18, 2021, 2 p.m., Church of Christ, Braymer. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
Jeanie Jobes
TARKIO, Mo. Jeanie (McAdams) Jobes, 76, Tarkio, passed away March 8, 2021. Public Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., March 27, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Tarkio. Visitation: 9 a.m., March 26, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Mary Jayne Pelton
HAMILTON, Mo. Mary Jayne Pelton, 80, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on March 13, 2021. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. A family graveside inurnment service at a later date at Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Gary A. Stanford
Gary Albert Stanford, 76, passed awayMarch 13, 2021. Se rvices will be 11 a.m. March 20, 2021, at the First Christian Church, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial, Cameron, Memory Gardens. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Rachel Trullinger
EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Rachel Ardyce (Ballantyne) Trullinger 91, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away March 13, 2021. Funeral Services 1:30 p.m. March 19, at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Lamoni, Iowa. Visitation 12:30-1:30 p.m. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Roy D. Wieneke
LATHROP, Mo Roy D. Wieneke, 97 of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away March 14, 2021. Arr: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
