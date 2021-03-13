Late Notices

Kathy Jo Bennett

Kathy Jo Bennett, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. Ms. Bennett has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service: 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home where family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Alice T. Brown

Alice T. Brown, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Carol A. Lock

MORRILL, Kan. Carol A. Lock, 58, of Morrill, died early March 9, 2021, at a Sabetha care facility. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/service information. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.