Late Notices

Joyce A. Delk

Joyce Ann (Myers) Delk, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.