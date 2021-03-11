Late Notices

Helen M. Farnan

CAMERON, Mo. Helen Marie Farnan, 85, of Cameron, passed away March 7, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m., March 15 at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron, Missouri. Rosary: 6 p.m., Sunday evening, March 14, 2021 with visitation following 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the church. Burial in Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Robert G. Herzog

BETHANY, Mo. Robert Glenn Herzog, 72, Bethany, Missouri, passed away March 8, 2021. Bob has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Memorial Services with Military Rites will be held at 2 p.m. March 13, at the United Methodist Church, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment in Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, Iowa, will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Nina R. Polley

RIDGEWAY, Mo. Nina Rea Polley, 77, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away March 9, 2021. Funeral Services 2 p.m. March 12, at the United Methodist Church, Ridgeway, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Wanda K. Reynolds

COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. Wanda K. Reynolds, 75, Country Club, Missouri, passed away March 8 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.