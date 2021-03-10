Late Notices

Carolyn Jean

Higginbotham

ALBANY, Mo. Carolyn Jean Higginbotham, 82, of Albany, Missouri, passed away March 8, 2021. Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Cremation will follow the service. Inurnment will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Albany at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the chapel, where friends may call any time after 10:00 AM Friday morning. Masks are required. www.robersonpolleychapel.com

Charles E. Monk Sr.

Charles Eldon Monk Sr., 65, St. Joseph, passed away, Monday March 8, 2021. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home.

Cleo Willard

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Cleo Willard, 98, died Monday, March 8, 2021. Funeral services: Friday, March 12, 2021, 2:00 p.m., First Baptist Church, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.