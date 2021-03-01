Late Notices

Stanley K. Bigelow

Stanley Kevin Bigelow, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home.

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Ruth Hudson

Ruth Hudson, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Maria D. Saldamando Valdes

Maria D Saldamando Valdes, 45, of St. Joseph, formerly of Cuba, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. Maria has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

No Services are scheduled at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.