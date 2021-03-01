Late Notices
Stanley K. Bigelow
Stanley Kevin Bigelow, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Ruth Hudson
Ruth Hudson, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Maria D. Saldamando Valdes
Maria D Saldamando Valdes, 45, of St. Joseph, formerly of Cuba, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. Maria has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
No Services are scheduled at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.