Dale L. Gann

Dale Lawrence Gann, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away June 7, 2021. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Friday, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor James Kerns officiating, The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary a www.ruppfuneral.com.

Elisa Mejia

Elisa Mejia, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away June 8, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Terry Raymond

STANBERRY, Mo. Terry Raymond, 56, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away June 7, 2021. Terry has been cremated. Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 11 at the First Christian Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Private Inurnment will will be held in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church where friends may call after 8:30 a.m. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Clarence D. Wolf, Jr.

Clarence Clancy Delbert Wolf Jr., 68, of St Joseph, passed away June 7, 2021. A memorial visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. June 12, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

Matt Woodrow

Matt Woodrow, 70, St. Joseph, passed away June 6, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

