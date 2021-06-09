Late Notices
Dale L. Gann
Dale Lawrence Gann, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away June 7, 2021. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Friday, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor James Kerns officiating, The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary a www.ruppfuneral.com.
Elisa Mejia
Elisa Mejia, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away June 8, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Terry Raymond
STANBERRY, Mo. Terry Raymond, 56, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away June 7, 2021. Terry has been cremated. Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 11 at the First Christian Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Private Inurnment will will be held in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church where friends may call after 8:30 a.m. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Clarence D. Wolf, Jr.
Clarence Clancy Delbert Wolf Jr., 68, of St Joseph, passed away June 7, 2021. A memorial visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. June 12, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Matt Woodrow
Matt Woodrow, 70, St. Joseph, passed away June 6, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
