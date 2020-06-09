Late Notices

Ellen M. Halvorson

COWGILL, Mo. Ellen Mary Halvorson, age 100, of Cowgill, passed away Sunday morning, June 7, 2020 at her granddaughters home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home, Polo. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com

Charles L. Ishmael

LAWSON, Mo. Charles Leon Ishmael, 79, of Lawson, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in Lawson.

A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home Friday June 12. 2020 at 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home Friday, June 12 at noon.

Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Bertha A. Nephew

Bertha A. Nephew, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at a local hospital in St. Joseph. Inurnment and military honors will be at a later date in Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kanasas. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah is in charge of local arrangements.

Stephen M. Spare

PANDONIA, Kan. Stephen M Spare, 65, of rural Padonia, Kansas, died June 6, 2020, at his home.

Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.