Late Notices

Patricia A. Austin

CAMERON, Mo. Patricia Ann Austin, 79, of Cameron, passed away June 6, 2021. There is no scheduled service. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Charlene Brandt

WATHENA, Kan. Charlene (Swaim) Brandt, 96, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away June 5, 2021. Charlene was cremated and will be having a memorial service and full obituary at a later date. Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

George D. Carpenter, Jr

MAYSVILLE, Mo. George Davis Carpenter, Jr., 64, Maysville, Missouri, passed away June 6, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Rhonda S. Cornell

Rhonda Sue Cornell, 53, St. Joseph, passed away June 6, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Gilmore Dahl

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. Dahl, Gilmore, 86. Died June 2, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held June 13 at 1:30 p.m. at Fellowship Lutheran Church, 6727 S. Sheridan Road, Tulsa, OK 74133.

Arminta J. Steeby

Arminta J. Steeby, 94, of St Joseph, passed away June 6, 2021. The family is having a private graveside service and later in July will hold a celebration of life for all her friends and family. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home Savannah is in charge of Local arrangements.

Alva V. Stoner

FAIRFAX, Mo. Alva Venson Stoner, 75, Fairfax, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. Funeral Service: 1 p.m. June 11, First Baptist Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Family Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m., June 10, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Robert Vestal, Jr.

AMAZONIA, Mo. Robert Bob Vestal, Jr, 56, Amazonia, Missouri passed away June 6, 2021. Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, St. Peter Lutheran Church. The family will gather with friends noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service, Friday, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.