WATSON, Mo. Barbara Joann Case, 87, Watson, Missouri, passed away June 5, 2022. Graveside Service and Interment: June 8, Linden Cemetery, Rock Port. Open visitation: 9 a.m., June 7 Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. No family visitation. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
Timothy L. Caselman
CAMERON, Mo. Timothy Lee Caselman, 67, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away June 4, 2022. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron,.
Tyler D. Collins
Tyler Dewayne Collins, 36, passed away June 4, 2022. Funeral 3 p.m. June 9, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville with inurnment at Oak Cemetery. Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Paul L. Doughty
ALBANY, Mo. Paul L. Doughty, 62, Albany, Missouri, passed away June 4, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. June 9 Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. No visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Mary A. Elder
Mary Ann (McParlan) Elder, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away June 5, 2022. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m Friday, June 17th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Satruday, June 18, at our chapel. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Steven Herron
ROCK PORT, Mo. - Steven Cash Herron, 73, Rock Port, passed away June 5, 2022. Service: 6 p.m. June 9, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m, Thursday, prior to the service. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Kay Sharon Price 82, of St. Joseph, passed away June 6, 2022. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday. Funeral 2 p.m. Thursday, Rupp Funeral Home, interment Memorial Park Cemetery. arrangements the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
