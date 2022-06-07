Late Notices

B. Joann Case

WATSON, Mo. Barbara Joann Case, 87, Watson, Missouri, passed away June 5, 2022. Graveside Service and Interment: June 8, Linden Cemetery, Rock Port. Open visitation: 9 a.m., June 7 Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. No family visitation. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com.

Timothy L. Caselman

CAMERON, Mo. Timothy Lee Caselman, 67, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away June 4, 2022. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron,.

Tyler D. Collins

Tyler Dewayne Collins, 36, passed away June 4, 2022. Funeral 3 p.m. June 9, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville with inurnment at Oak Cemetery. Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Paul L. Doughty

ALBANY, Mo. Paul L. Doughty, 62, Albany, Missouri, passed away June 4, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. June 9 Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. No visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Mary A. Elder

Mary Ann (McParlan) Elder, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away June 5, 2022. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m Friday, June 17th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Satruday, June 18, at our chapel. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Steven Herron

ROCK PORT, Mo. - Steven Cash Herron, 73, Rock Port, passed away June 5, 2022. Service: 6 p.m. June 9, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m, Thursday, prior to the service. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Susan L. LaCounte

HIAWATHA, Kan. Susan L. LaCounte, 77, of rural Hiawatha, died June 5, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information

Kay S. Price

Kay Sharon Price 82, of St. Joseph, passed away June 6, 2022. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday. Funeral 2 p.m. Thursday, Rupp Funeral Home, interment Memorial Park Cemetery. arrangements the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

