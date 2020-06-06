Late Notices

Andrew D. Clark

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Andrew Deric Clark, 43, passed away June 3, 2020.

Graveside Funeral Services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oak Cemetery with Full Police Honors.

Due to Covid-19, no visitation is scheduled and social distancing must followed at the graveside.

Oak Cemetery, 8875 West Highway 6 Amity, MO 64422.

Services under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.

Online condolences and information at: http://www.turnerfamillyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.