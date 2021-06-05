Late Notices
David James
BRECKENRIDGE, Mo. David James, 62, Breckenridge, Missouri, passed on June 3, 2021. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Formal Visitation: June 7, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Nick Koontz
CRAIG, Mo. Nick Koontz, 55, Craig, Missouri, passed away May 28, 2021. There are no scheduled services. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Susan Jean Smith
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Susan Jean Smith, 69, passed away June 2, 2021. Graveside Service: Monday, June 7, 2021, 11 a.m., Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Joy M. Taylor
CLARKSDALE, Mo. Joy Maxine Taylor, 69, Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
James H. Ward
ALBANY, Mo. James H. Ward, 74, of Albany, Missouri, passed away June 3, 2021. Services pending at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
