Late Notices

Rosemary E. Cline

Rosemary E. Cline, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday June 4, 2020, at her home.

Ms. Cline will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials: requested to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Online condolences and obituary: www.ruppfuneral.com.

Orville L. Snake

Dennis

WALLACE, Mo. Orville L. Snake Dennis, 61 of Wallace, passed away June 2, 2020.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton, Missouri.

Anneliese I. Griffith

Anneliese Idler Griffith passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Larry Muff

Larry Muff, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Larry W. Whetsell

CLARKSDALE, Mo. Larry William Whetsell, 67, of rural Clarksdale, went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Clarksdale Christian Church, Clarksdale.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 7th, 2020, at the Turner Family Funeral Home, in Maysville, Missouri.

More information at: turnerfamilyfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.