Late Notices
Virginia L. Mikkola
Virginia L. Mikkola, 72, St. Joseph, passed away June 2, 2021. Farewell Services 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Milan Milich
Milan Milich 72, of St. Joseph, passed away June 2, 2021. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m., June 9, 2021, Funeral Services 12:30 p.m. June 10 at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Winfred D. Wells
Winfred D. Winnie Wells, 60, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.