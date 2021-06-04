Late Notices

Virginia L. Mikkola

Virginia L. Mikkola, 72, St. Joseph, passed away June 2, 2021. Farewell Services 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Milan Milich

Milan Milich 72, of St. Joseph, passed away June 2, 2021. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m., June 9, 2021, Funeral Services 12:30 p.m. June 10 at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Winfred D. Wells

Winfred D. Winnie Wells, 60, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

