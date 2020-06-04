Maxine F. Anseaume

PLATTSBURG, Mo. — Maxine F. Anseaume 94 of St Joseph Missouri formerly of Plattsburg Mo, died Wednesday June 3, 2020 at a local healthcare center. Arrangements pending at Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg Missouri.

Orville L. Wallace

WALLACE, Mo. — Orville L. "Snake" Dennis, 61 of Wallace, passed away June 2, 2020.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton, Missouri

Bill Hendrix

CAMERON, Mo. — Joseph William (Bill) Hendrix, 87, passed away, June 3, 2020.Services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Cameron United Methodist Church. Visitation prior to the service from 10 to noon p.m.

Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens.

Memorial Fund: Cameron UMC Building Fund.

Dennis M. Lanigan

Major Dennis M. Lanigan, U.S. Army (Ret.), 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence.

Major Lanigan has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No visitation or services will be held locally.

Arrangements for inurnment at a National Cemetery in Tennessee are pending at this time.

Butch Messbarger

TARKIO, Mo. — Butch Messbarger, 73, Tarkio, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home in Tarkio.

Graveside Service and Interment: 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

Open visitation begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. There is no scheduled family visitation.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Mona L. Sickman

TARKIO, Mo. — Mona Lynn Sickman, 67, Tarkio, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home in Tarkio.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, First Christian Church, Rock Port, Missouri.

Open visitation begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 7, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. There is no scheduled family visitation.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Stephen H. Stewart

Chillicothe, Mo. — Stephen Harlow Stewart, 91, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Mass: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 10 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.