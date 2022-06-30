Late Notices

Stephanie S. Delarber

JAMESON, Mo. Stephanie Susan (Duncan) Delarber, age 59, of Jameson, passed away Monday morning, June 27, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital.

Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, Missouri.

David C. Hendrickson

David C. Hendrickson, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Wednesday, Ashland United Methodist Church.

Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Crematory.

Lois Keller

Lois "Onilee" Keller, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at her home.

Ms. Keller has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July, 2, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

