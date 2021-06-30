Late Notices

Col. James L. Andrews

LATHROP, Mo. Col. James "Jim" Lewis Andrews, DDS of Lathrop, passed away June 27, 2021, at the Oakridge nursing facility in Plattsburg, Missouri.

Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Lathrop.

Claudene Oden

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Claudene Oden, 77, passed away on June 28, 2021.

Graveside services: 11 a.m. July 2, 2021, Hale Cemetery, Hale, Missouri.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Bonnie J. Stephenson

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Bonnie J. Stephenson, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Graveside service: 2 p.m. July 2, 2021, McCroskie Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Avery C. Steward

HIAWATHA, Kan. Avery C. Steward, 29, of Hiawatha, Died June 27, 2021.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.