Late Notices
Col. James L. Andrews
LATHROP, Mo. Col. James "Jim" Lewis Andrews, DDS of Lathrop, passed away June 27, 2021, at the Oakridge nursing facility in Plattsburg, Missouri.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Lathrop.
Claudene Oden
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Claudene Oden, 77, passed away on June 28, 2021.
Graveside services: 11 a.m. July 2, 2021, Hale Cemetery, Hale, Missouri.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Bonnie J. Stephenson
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Bonnie J. Stephenson, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. July 2, 2021, McCroskie Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Avery C. Steward
HIAWATHA, Kan. Avery C. Steward, 29, of Hiawatha, Died June 27, 2021.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.