Late Notices
Jo Ann Council
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Jo Ann Council, 84, died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Services: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 5 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Jason L. Findley
BETHANY, Mo. Jason Lee Findley, 38, Bethany, Missouri passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Jason has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home where social distancing and masks are recommended. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
J. Trevor Link
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. J. Trevor Catfish Link, 30, died Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Graveside: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10 a.m., Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.