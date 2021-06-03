Late Notices

Glen D. Eads

JAMESPORT, Mo. Glen Dale "Doc" Eads , 76, of Jamesport, Missouri, away May 31st, 2021. . Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport.

Linda C. Frank

Linda Carol Frank, 75 of St. Joseph passed away June 2, 2021. Funeral service 10 a.m., Saturday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment: Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at our chapel.

Ralph Kibbey

FAIRFAX, Mo. U.S. Army veteran Ralph Kibbey, 71, of Fairfax, Missouri, formerly of Maitland, Missouri, passed away June 1, 2021. A full obituary can be found and condolences left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.

Bobby H. Paxton

CAMERON, Mo. Bobby "Bob" H. Paxton, 76, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away June 1st, 2021. Arr: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.

Debbie A. Williams

The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. on June 6, 2021, at the Dick Munkres American Legion Post 287 at 501 East Price Street in Savannah, Missouri. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

