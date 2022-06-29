Late Notices, June 29, 2022 Jun 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesBuddy E. FieldsPOLO, Mo. Buddy "Bud" E. Fields, age 93, of Polo, passed away Sunday morning, June 26, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri.Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Polo.Donald O. NeesHIGGINSVILLE, Mo. Donald "Don" Otto Nees,, 90, of Higginsville, passed away Thursday morning, June 9, 2022, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville.Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo, Missouri.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Missouri Stith Family E. Fields St. Joseph Buddy Funeral Home Meyer Care Center × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, June 29, 2022 Late Notices, June 28, 2022 Late Notices, June 27, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMoss Castle restored: From Mexican restaurant to family homeWoman dies from medical complications after arrestMound City man flown to hospital after crashStonecrest residents voice thoughts on nearby mental health facilityFederal decision ends free summer meal programMan arrested after hitting police carYoga instructor to host free sessions in local parksFather-son business owner duo moves to Frederick AvenueFormer Northwest forward Ryan Hawkins chasing pro hoops dreamsWomen's Rights Rally brings out large crowd
