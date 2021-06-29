Late Notices
Julia Bowen-Schuele
ATCHISON, Kan. Julia "Jewels" Bowen-Schuele, 45, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away June 25, 2021. Cremation under care of Rupp Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: noon to 2 p.m. July 2, 2021, Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment: Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison, KS.
Michael Ray Fattig
Michael Ray Fattig, 60, St. Joseph, passed away June 26, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Wesley D. Lile
Wesley Dean Lile, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away June 26, 2021. Mr. Lile has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Evelyn Maxine Miller
SAVANNAH, Mo. Evelyn Maxine Miller, 78, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away June 26, 2021. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. July 2, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral home, Savannah. Visitation and family receiving hours will be 6 to 8 p.m., July 1, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow the services in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.
Betty Nichols
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Betty Nichols, 87, died June 26, 2021. Services: June 30, 2021, 10:30 a.m., Haseville Cemetery, Haseville, Missouri. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Jerry True
ROCK PORT, Mo. H. Jerome Jerry True, 86, Rock Port, passed away June 26, 2021. Memorial Service: 1 p.m., July 17, 2021, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port. No scheduled visitation. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
