Late Notices, June 28, 2023
Jun 28, 2023

James A. Drake Jr.
PRINCETON, Mo. James A. Jim Drake Jr., 68, Princeton, Missouri, passed away June 23, 2023. Mr. Drake was a member of Missouri Cremation Services. Services are pending.

Denise Schroeder
Denise Dee Schroeder, 62, St. Joseph, passed away June 26, 2023. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
